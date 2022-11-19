A Celebration of Life ceremony for Philip David Matthews, 69, of Lufkin will be held Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Pollok Baptist Church with Brother Wayne Burden officiating. Interment will follow in the Russell Cemetery in Rusk, Texas.
Philip David Matthews went to be with the Lord on November 17, 2022. He was born on March 7, 1953 to Robert E. and Mary Elizabeth Matthews. He was a loving big brother to Sharon Juen, whom he shared his lifelong love of music and traded stories of philosophies and off-the-wall music CDs! A native of San Antonio, he lived for adventure, photography and his endless love for animals. Philip took his love for animals and graduated from Texas A&M University with a degree in Zoology. Afterwards he moved on to become an incredibly dedicated Curator/Birds-Mammal Manager at Ellen Trout Zoo where he was employed for 35 years.
He married the love of his life, Nellie (Brookshire) Matthews in December of 1993, where they then became wonderful examples of true love surrounded by the Lord Jesus Christ through their 29 years of marriage. Philip then became a wonderful father-in-heart to Jennifer J. and Nathan A. where he loved them as his own. He will also always be remembered as a patient and caring Poppy to his four grandchildren: Britney, Halle, Emily and Nicholas with which he went on many adventures that they will cherish for years to come.
Philip is preceded in death by his parents, Robert E. and Mary Elizabeth Matthews; and his sister, Sharon Juen. His legacy will be carried on through his beloved wife Nellie Matthews of Lufkin, their children Jennifer Jenkins and her husband Dwayne of Rogers, Arkansas; and Nathan Allen of Fort Worth, and by his grandchildren; Britney Jenkins and her fiancé Dakota Marsh, Halle Jenkins of Rogers, Arkansas; Emily Allen, and Nicholas Allen both of Crockett. He is also survived by sisters-in-heart Gwenda Knox of Lufkin, Hannah Rice of Branson, Missouri; his beloved Uncle Rick and Nancy Matthews of Oregon.
Philip Matthews will always be remembered as a patient soul with endless amounts of love to give. Family and friends are invited to come and remember his life and share fond stories.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Allen, Dwayne Jenkins, Clint Knox, Nicholas Allen, Britney Jenkins, and Halle Jenkins.
Honorary pallbearer will be Emily Allen.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Hospice, 402 S. John Redditt Drive, Suite 203, Lufkin Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.