Sheila Kay Foster Allgor
Services for Sheila Kay Foster Allgor, 75, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Sid D. Roberts Chapel. Sheila was born Jan. 16, 1946, in Texarkana and died May 20, 2021, in Nacogdoches.
Barbara Ann Anthony
Services for Barbara Ann Anthony, 58, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Sid D. Roberts Chapel. Barbara was born April 12, 1963, in Lubbock, and died May 24, 2021, in Lufkin. Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. today at the funeral home. Burial will be at Shiloh Cemetery.
Phelicha Goolsby
Graveside services for Phelicha Goolsby, 86, of Lufkin, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Phelicha was born Dec. 9, 1934, and died May 26, 2021. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at the All Families Mortuary Center.
Charles Alvin Grant
Private memorial services for Charles Alvin Grant, 88, of San Augustine, are being held at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. Charles was born Dec. 5, 1932, and died May 13, 2021.
Paralene Sisley
Graveside services for Paralene Sisley, 85, of Livingston, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Houston National Cemetery. Mrs. Sisley was born Dec. 21, 1935, and died May 16, 2021, in Livingston. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Shafer Funeral Home.
Baldemar C. Solis
Services for Baldemar C. Solis, 74, of Diboll, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. today, rosary at 7 p.m. at All Families Mortuary’s Chapel. Baldemar was born Aug. 22, 1946, and died May 26, 2021, at Woodland Heights Hospital.
Pamela Walker
Services for Pamela Walker, 60, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Garden. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today. Mrs. Walker was born Sept. 1, 1960, in Lufkin, and died May 19, 2021, in Lufkin.
