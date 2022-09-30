shafer square sept 2021

Ismael “Maleco” Guerrero Garcia

Funeral services for Ismael “Maleco” Guerrero Garcia, 75, of Hudson, will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Lufkin with Father Luis Fernando Arroyave officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin.