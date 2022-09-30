Funeral services for Ismael “Maleco” Guerrero Garcia, 75, of Hudson, will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Lufkin with Father Luis Fernando Arroyave officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin.
Mr. Garcia was born on March 31, 1947, in Ucareo, Michoacán de Ocampo, Mexico, to the late Ismael Guerrero and Margarita Garcia, and died Monday, September 26, 2022, in Lufkin.
Ismael lived in Lufkin for over 50 years and served as a cook at Casa Ole for over 40 years. Ismael was quiet, friendly, and enjoyed a simple lifestyle, but he had a practical jokester side that he loved to indulge. He enjoyed gardening and had many beautiful flowers and plants. He dearly loved his grandchildren, and his grandson Corvenn was the love of his life.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Elvia Silva Vargas of Hudson, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Ivan Guerrero and Yesica Martinez of Lufkin, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Wendy and Bobby Marshall of Lufkin, TX; son, Eric Alexei Guerrero and Latoyia Edwards of Tulsa, OK; son and daughter-in-law, Rene and Nancy Guerrero of Hudson, TX; granddaughter, Gladys Guerrero of Lufkin, TX; grandson, Ivan Jiovanny Guerrero of Lufkin, TX; grandson, Corvenn Marshall of Lufkin, TX; grandson, Jaden Alexei Guerrero of Tulsa, OK; granddaughter, Milani Alexei Guerrero of Tulsa, OK; granddaughter, Yissel Melina Guerrero of Hudson, TX; granddaughter, Jaylene Brielle Guerrero of Hudson, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Armando and Petra Guerrero of Lufkin, TX; sister and brother-in-law, Laura and Antonio Suarez of Michoacán, Mexico; sister Lola Guerrero of Michoacán, Mexico; brother and sister-in-law, Jorge and Concepcion Guerrero of Michoacán, Mexico; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his Parents; brothers, Gaspar Guerrero, Mario Guerrero, Vicente Guerrero, and Austereberto Guerrero; and sister, Rebeca Guerrero.
Pallbearers will be Ivan Guerrero, Rene Guerrero, Eric Guerrero, Jiovanny Guerrero, Jaden Guerrero, and Bobby Marshall.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 30, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home with the Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m.
