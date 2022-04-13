Jennifer Rebecca Lee
Jennifer Rebecca Lee, 44 of New Caney, Texas passed away April 6, 2022, at her residence with her loving husband and family by her side. She was born June 19, 1977, in Channelview, Texas to Parents, Frank Cramer and Mother Rebecca George.
Jennifer was the youngest of four children. She was a treasure and a true blessing to her family. She dearly loved her big sister and her brothers. She loved to crack jokes and pick on her brothers. Jennifer and her mother will forever and always be “Darlins”. This was a long-standing “pact” between them since she was 3 years old. She truly loved her mother-in-law; Big Momma and enjoyed shopping and “saving money” together. Jennifer was by far the best wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, daughter-in-law, and friend anyone could ask for. She married her husband, Trubon Lee on September 28, 2002, at Dyersdale Baptist Church in Cold Spring, Texas. Jennifer dearly loved her husband, more than anything in this world, and made sure that everyone knew it. They are a true love story. We will deeply miss her sweet smiling face and antics.
Jennifer is preceded in death by her brother; Frank “Franky” Edward Cramer, Jr., and her father-in-law; Earl Ray Havard. She is survived by her beloved husband; Trubon Lee, her mother; Rebecca George and her husband Nathaniel, her father; Frank Cramer, and wife Kathy. Her mother-in-law; Joyce Havard, father-in-law; Trubon Lee, and wife Patty, her brother; Wayne Cramer and sister-in-law; Kristi, her sister; Kristi Dyson and Brother-in-law Eddie, special sister-in-law; aka “SIL” Bridget Roome and husband Paul, Sister-in-law; Dee Howard and husband James, sister-in-law; Tera Dixon and husband Larry, sister-in-law: Lera Windham and husband Dewayne. Along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends that are family.
Pall Bearers will be, Shannon Bailey, Mark Dyson, Jacob Dyson, Job Dyson, Jarred Cramer, Austin Roome, Justin Cramer, Garett Cramer, and Daniel Dyson. Honorary Pall Bearers are David Garney, Paul Roome, Kevin Collins, Jared Parrish, and Mitchell Armstrong.
Visitation hours will be from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Monday, April 11, 2022, at Dyersdale Baptist Church located at 3870 TX-150 in Cold Spring, Texas 77331.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Dyersdale Baptist Church with Rev. Kenneth Jackson, officiating. Interment will follow in the Narrow Way Cemetery, in Lufkin, Texas. Funeral arrangements under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home 400 South First St., Lufkin, Texas
