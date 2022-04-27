Paula Troboy Jacobs, passed away on April 22, 2022 at Bristol Park Memory Care in Cypress, Texas. Paula Elaine Troboy was born in Kilgore on January 16, 1951, to Bill and Pauline Troboy. She graduated in 1969 from Kilgore High School where she was proud member of the cheer squad. She attended Kilgore College and Texas A&M University. She met her future husband of 52 years, Bill Jacobs, during her senior year in high school. They were married on March 27, 1970 at First Baptist Church in Kilgore.
Paula was a homemaker and volunteered as a home room mother for her sons in elementary school. She enjoyed reading, listening to music, and having meals with friends. She volunteered for many years at Christian Information and Service Center in Lufkin, Tarrant Area Food Bank in Fort Worth and Marine Corps Toys for Tots in Tarrant County.
She is survived by her husband Bill Jacobs of Cypress, her son Patrick and his wife Jeanette Jacobs and their children Kathryn and Hudson of Cypress, her son John and his wife Hillary Jacobs and their children Everett, Audrey and Ford of Brasilia, Brazil and her sister Pamela Troboy of Houston.
Paula died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of your choice.
Graveside services for Paula Troboy Jacobs, 71 of Cypress, Texas will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Danville Cemetery with Mr. Bob Little of Lufkin, a longtime friend, will officiate the service. Local arrangements are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore.
