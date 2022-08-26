Billy Lott
Funeral Service for Billy Lott, 79, of Lufkin, will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home with Jackson Colwell and Tommy Lott officiating. Interment will follow at Zavalla Cemetery.
Mr. Lott was born March 4, 1943, in Bexar County, Texas, to the late Walker Pete Lott and Ophelia Russell Lott, and died Monday, August 22, 2022, in Lufkin, Texas.
Mr. Lott lived a hardworking and adventurous life. He worked construction as a young man and then pursued a career in the logging and sawmill industry of East Texas. During his logging and sawmill career, he also spent time working in the rainforest of Belize. He then drove a truck cross country, and the last six years of his career he transported oilfield storage tanks from Lufkin to West Texas and New Mexico. Billy enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. Mr. Lott helped teach his sons the value of hard work. He also taught them to enjoy life and have fun. He liked telling stories of his life adventures and travels. Mr. Lott was an impressive 42 player, and he was hard to beat. He had a passion for life, and he loved his family.
Mr. Lott is survived by his wife of 47 years, Merline Lott of Lufkin, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Rodney and Cathy Lott of Zavalla, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Ronald and Stephanie Lott of Nacogdoches, TX; granddaughter and husband, Amber and Dallas Stephenson of Lufkin, TX; granddaughter, Marci Berry of Lufkin, TX; grandson, Ryan Lott of Warren, TX; grandson, Wyatt Lott of Warren, TX; granddaughter, Rozalinn Runnels of Zavalla TX; granddaughter, Valerie Runnels of Zavalla TX; grandson, Ethan Lott of Nacogdoches, TX; granddaughter, Savannah Lott of Nacogdoches, TX; great grandchildren, Baylon Waters, Bastian Stephenson, Bellamy Stephenson, Halie Berry, Mark Kimbell and Cameron Tullos all of Lufkin, TX; brother Tommy Lott of Conroe, TX; sister, Carmen Hall of Tyler, TX; sister, Margueritte Gandy of Seminary, MS; along with numerous beloved family members and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark Berry, sister, Edith Murray, and brothers, Fred Lott, Walker “Jr.” Lott and Russell Lott.
Pallbearers will be Wyatt Lott, Ethan Lott, James Cheatwood, Brian Cheatwood, Baylon Waters, Dallas Stephenson and Aaron Gillespie.
Honorary pallbearer will be John L. Massey.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home, prior to the funeral service.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
