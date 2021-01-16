Charles W. Morris
Forest — Graveside funeral services for Charles W. Morris, 86, of Forest will be Monday, January 18, at 2 PM, at the Thompson Cemetery in Forest with Rev. Horace Fletcher officiating. Mr. Morris passed away Thursday, January 14, in Nacogdoches. He was born January 1, 1935 in Lufkin, Texas to Robert Eugene Morris and Ruthie Lorene Robertson Morris. Mr. Morris had lived in Forest for about 50 years and was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Wells. Mr. Morris had also lived many years in Houston and had worked as a construction superintendent in commercial construction. He loved the outdoors, archaeology, hunting arrow heads, reading and genealogy. He was preceded in death by son Charles Wayne Morris Jr. and brother Gary Morris. Mr. Morris is survived by wife of 68 years Janeace Morris of Forest, daughters Rita Greenville and husband James “Jinx” of Forest and Susan Burke of Wells, brothers Gene Morris of Houston, Linwood Morris of Lufkin, Leon Morris of Lufkin, Hoody Morris of Central, Alton Morris of Forest and Bruce Morris of Beaumont, sisters Bobbie Vail and Helen Baker of Lufkin and Carol Morris of Austin, grandchildren Shelly Doss, Ben Morris, Kristyl Woodward, Laura Sherman, Colleen Tipps and Kimberly Pilkington and great grandchildren Tim Ryan Pilkington, Savannah Bearden, Lauren Woodward, Cade Hicks, Ryan Morris, Sarah Morris, Taylor Grace Woodward and Mason Woodward. No visitation is scheduled.
O.T. Allen & Son Funeral Home, Alto
