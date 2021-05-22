Eddie Rabon Horton
Services for Eddie Rabon Horton, 72, of Diboll, were held on Friday, May 21, 2021 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Ben Merritt officiating.
Eddie was born September 29, 1948 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of the late Georgia (Wilson) and Rabon Horton. He passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in a local hospice facility.
Eddie was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and rodeos. He served as a constable for Angelina County for 28 years. Eddie was a good friend to many people and was very kind-hearted.
Survivors include his wife, Julie Horton of Diboll; daughters, Leslea Williams and husband Rudy Cavazos and Robin Lowe and husband Derek, all of Diboll; son, Todd Horton of Diboll; grandchildren, Kortney Parrish, Jon Lowe, Jay Lowe, Gunner Horton, Madison Horton, Samantha Williams and Katie Williams; great-grandsons, J. D. Lowe and Ryder; great-granddaughter, Hudsyn; sister, Ginger Horton; brother, Jack Horton; and many friends.
Eddie was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary Horton; sister, Martha Grumbles; mother-in-law, Dorothy Weisinger; and brother-in-law, Jerry Weisinger.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Eddie’s memory may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, TX 75904.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.