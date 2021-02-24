James Robert “J.R.” Smith
Funeral services for James Robert “J.R.” Smith, 73, of Wells, will be held Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. William “Bill” Bailey officiating. Interment will follow at Hester Cemetery in Wells.
Mr. Smith was born June 1, 1947 in Wells, Texas, to Robert “Buck” Myrle Smith and Wanda Ruth Hadaway, and died Saturday, February 20, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Smith proudly served his country in the United States Army, followed by serving in the National Guard. He loved hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors. Most of all, Mr. Smith loved his family and always made sure to provide for them.
Mr. Smith is survived by his wife, Deidre Smith of Wells; children, Robert and Shelia Smith of New Orleans, LA, Scott Smith of Pollok, TX, and Cherie and Chad Polasek of Pollok, TX; grandchildren, Montana and Shaderick Harris of Gainesville, VA, Christian Smith of Kilgore, TX, Sierra Smith of Covington, LA, Colby Polasek of Pollok, TX, and Kelsi Redd of Wells; stepsons, Jacob Redd, Joseph Redd, and Daniel Redd, all of Wells, TX; step grandson and wife, Jared and Chancy Polask of Hudson; step-great granddaughter, Brylie Polasek of Hudson; sisters, Brenda Bell of Pollok, Margaret Lowe of Lufkin, and Angie Warner of Lufkin; brothers, Michael Smith and Paul Smith, both of Lufkin; stepmom, Wilma Smith; and special uncle, Lewis Edward Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Judy Hollingsworth.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to his hospice nurse Wayne Evans for the wonderful care of Mr. Smith.
Pallbearers will be his Angelina Excavating Team: Rex Nerren, Neil Davis, Lonnie Hollingsworth, Johnathan Steele, Rodney Rogers, and Rodney Cordray.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.