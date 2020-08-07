Vivian Lena Coburn Langley
Services for Vivian Lena Coburn Langley, 85, of Huntington, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Falba Cemetery in Walker County.
Mrs. Langley was born May 12, 1935, the daughter of the late Katie (Pierce) and Lee Ander Coburn, and was a long time resident of Huntington. She passed away from cardiac arrest on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.
Survivors include her beloved children, Alton Langley Jr. of Kennard, Dale Ann Brooks and husband of Huntington, and Charlotte Langley of Huntington; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Langley was preceded in death by her husband, son, brothers and sisters.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.