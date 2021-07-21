Victor Neil Allison, Jr.
Graveside services for Victor Neil Allison, Jr., 67, of Huntington will be held Friday, July 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Treadwell Cemetery with Dr. Jacob Fitzgerald officiating.
Victor was born September 19, 1953 in Venezuela, South America to the late Victor Neil Allison, Sr. and Madalyn (Brown) Allison Jones, and died Monday, July 12, 2021 in Huntington, Texas.
Victor graduated Salutatorian Huntington High, class of ’72. He went on to earn his Bachelors Degree in Engineering Technology from Texas A & M University, Masters Degree from South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Electrical Engineering and worked for Texas Instruments, Compaq, Dell and Gateway as a successful computer engineer throughout his career. Victor was a hard-working husband and father that loved and had pride in his wife and four daughters. He enjoyed carpentry, chess, music and math. We mourn the loss of our father and encourage all who knew him to remember the good he brought to the world.
Survivors include his wife, Wei hua Cai Allison of Huntington; children, Randy Boase and husband Chad of Cypress, Lacretia Owens and husband Mike of New Caney, Tracie Norman and husband Shane of Savannah, Texas, Sara Allison of Huntington; grandchildren, Aiden, Austin, and Taylor Boase of Cypress, Ethan, Lillian, and Isabella Owens of New Caney, Piper and Grayson Norman of Savannah, Texas; sister, Shirley Allison Reynolds and husband Steve of Huntington; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
