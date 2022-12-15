Funeral services for Christina "Tina" Barringer Garlington, 44, of Pollok will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at LifeGate Church with Brother Van Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Pollok Cemetery.
On December 10, 2022 a heart of gold stopped beating at a local hospital. Her friends and family knew her as a giver. She was always there for anyone and everyone that needed her. She was a hard worker and loved with all her heart. She loved to laugh and make others happy. Mrs. Garlington was born November 8, 1978 in Nacogdoches, Texas. She was a lifetime resident of Pollok.
Mrs. Garlington was currently the manager/dispatcher at A-1 Towing & Recovery. She loved the tow truck industry passionately from an early age where she worked side by side with her daddy at Loadstar Towing for many years, as well as many other local wrecker services. She also spent several years at Brookshire Brothers in the floral department.
Survivors include her husband, Scott Garlington of Pollok; sons, Tristan Barringer of Gilmer and Tyler D. Garlington of Pollok; daughter and son-in-law, Kristey and Joseph Anthony of Bryan; grandchildren, Aurora Rose Anthony, Sage Garlington, and Gracelynn Garlington; mother, Brenda C. (Patterson) Bridges of Pollok; sister and brother-in-law, Michelle and Troy Edwards, Jr. of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Debbie Ernst of Hudson; nephew, Dean Baty of Jamestown, North Dakota; niece,
Sarah Edwards of Lufkin; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Richard Barringer.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Waldon, Mark Beck, Travis Kelley, Brian Willis, Daniel Mettlen, and Eric Foreman.
Honorary pallbearer will be Brad Williams.
Donations toward funeral expenses would be gratefully appreciated.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
