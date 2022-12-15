Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Funeral services for Christina "Tina" Barringer Garlington, 44, of Pollok will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at LifeGate Church with Brother Van Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Pollok Cemetery.

On December 10, 2022 a heart of gold stopped beating at a local hospital. Her friends and family knew her as a giver. She was always there for anyone and everyone that needed her. She was a hard worker and loved with all her heart. She loved to laugh and make others happy. Mrs. Garlington was born November 8, 1978 in Nacogdoches, Texas. She was a lifetime resident of Pollok.