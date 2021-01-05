Funeral services for Billy E. Page, 81, of Huntington were held Monday, January 4, 2021 in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Pastor Brian Williams officiating. Interment followed in the Treadwell Cemetery.
Mr. Page was born August 24, 1939 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Myrtle (Harris) and Woodie Page, and died Friday, January 1, 2021 at his residence.
Billy spent his early life serving in the National Guard. He and Vivian met at the skating rink in 1959. They lived in Huntington and started a cattle farm working side by side for 60 years. He also worked in the Maintenance Department of Abitibi Paper Mill. In 2002, after 41 years, he retired from the paper mill to enjoy his cattle, fishing and camping with Vivian and friends. Billy was a member and served as a Deacon at Salem Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Vivian VanEman Page of Huntington; daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Kip Stone of Huntington; granddaughters and spouses, Melody and Brent Reynolds, Paige and Jake Terry; two great-grandchildren, Gage and Harlyn Terry; sister, Wanda Page Bonner of Huntington; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Johnny Bonner.
Pallbearers were Kip Stone, Paul VanEman, Brent Reynolds, Tom Ridgeway, Jake Terry, and John Stanbery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, East Texas Regional Office, 304 N. Raguet Street, Suite C, Lufkin, Texas 75904 or Treadwell Cemetery Association, c/o Sheila Scogin, 240 Pahal Road, Huntington, Texas 75949.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
