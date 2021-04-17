Kirby Morris Knight
Services for Kirby Morris Knight, 84, of Colmesneil, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Deacon Jeff Borski officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Knight was born December 14, 1936 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of the late Ethel Lee (Beckham) and Henry Thornton Knight. He passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Knight was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, whose nickname was “Big Daddy”. He was self employed, owned a gas station, was a brick mason and did just about any other construction work. He was retired from Centerpoint Energy after 25 years of service.
Survivors include his wife, Birthel Knight; daughter and son-in-law, Rachel and Michael Borski; son, Tim Knight; son and daughter-in-law, David Bradley and Nadine Knight; grandson, Joseph Borski and wife Stephanie; granddaughters, Sarah Mick and husband David, Kacy West and husband Matt, and Stormy Murphy; grandson, Dustin Knight; great-grandchildren, Trenten Mick, Christian Borski, Makenzie Mick, Chase Borski, Alisyn West, Carter Murphy, Brixxon Grant and Kayden Walker; and sister-in-law, Mary Knight.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Knight was preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Day and her husband Buddy; and brother, Jimmy Knight.
Mr. Knight’s family wishes to thank Loving Hope Hospice and the many friends for their love and support.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
