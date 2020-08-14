Clare Herrick
Private services are pending for Clare Herrick of Lufkin. Mrs. Herrick was born June 11, 1929, and died Aug. 7, 2020. Gipson Funeral Home, directors.
Vernon M. Horton
Private family services for Vernon M. Horton, 93, of Lufkin, will be Sunday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Mr. Horton was born Sept. 7, 1926, in Merkel and died Aug. 13, 2020, in Lufkin.
Harvey Nathaniel 'Nate' Landers
Services for Harvey Nathaniel “Nate” Landers, 35, of Lufkin will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Wallace Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Nate was born June 23, 1985, in Lufkin and died Aug. 8, 2020, in Lufkin.
Helen J.P. McDonald
Services for Helen J.P. McDonald, 70, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. McDonald died Aug. 13, 2020, in Lufkin.
