“This is the day the Lord hath made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it” (Psalm 118:24) is the way Reba Brent Garrison opened each chapel service at PineCrest Retirement Community for many years. This was also how she lived each day of her life.
Funeral services for Reba (English) Brent Garrison, 94, of Etoile will be held Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 2:.00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Cindy Doran officiating. Interment will follow in the Enon Cemetery in Ratcliff.
Reba (English) Brent Garrison was born October 17, 1926 in Hagerville, Texas to Harvey and Maggie (Pyle) English and passed peacefully into heaven April 22, 2021.
Reba spent her childhood living on her family’s farm. She vividly remembered walking to a little one-room schoolhouse and eventually riding the school bus to school in Kennard. Reba’s family farm was self-sufficient during the harsh years of the Great Depression since her father raised cotton, vegetables, fruits, and harvested their own beef and pork. Reba got a kick out of reminiscing about their getting electricity and indoor plumbing well after she grew up.
Reba married her high school sweetheart, Wesley Brent, and they had three children, Donna, Oma Lea and Daniel “Danny”. Most of Reba’s working years were spent in the medical field assisting physicians in Crockett and Lufkin. She retired in 1989 to care for Wesley in his final valiant battle with cancer. Retirement did not last long after Wesley’s death in 1990 and Reba became the first marketing representative at PineCrest Retirement Community in Lufkin. For well over 20 years, PineCrest was very special to Reba and she again rejoiced each day with her love of people and helping others transition into the Community. For most of her adult life, Reba loved working in her flower beds tending her beautiful daylilies and was an active member of the American Daylily Society. She was always active in her church, and a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, Order of the Eastern Star, and other civic organizations.
In 1993, Reba and Pitser H. Garrison were the first couple to be wed in the beautiful chapel at PineCrest, and enjoyed living there. The chapel was very special to Reba and she lovingly spent hours facilitating the weekly services there for many years.
Reba spent her life helping others, nurturing her family, and being the best wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend a person would want. Reba held closely to her faith in Jesus Christ. She lived life to the fullest and fought a courageous battle against the scourge of Alzheimer’s in the end.
Reba is survived by her daughter, Donna Brent Chicoine and husband Bruce of Etoile, Texas; daughter, Oma Lea Brent Williams of Etoile, Texas; son, Dan Brent and wife Gayle of Lufkin, Texas; grandchildren, Michael Kevin Williams of Etoile, Texas, Shannon Williams Cox and husband Michael of Mansfield, Texas, Daniel Wesley Brent II and wife Thayleigh of Charleston, South Carolina, Beverly Brent Looney and husband Roman of Tyler, Texas; step-grandchild, Michael Shaw and wife Heidi of Mableton, Georgia; as well as brother-in-law, Bobby Brent and wife Jane of Whitehouse, Texas. Reba was blessed to share her life with great-grandchildren, Kevin and Austin Williams, Mason and Mitchell Cox, Olivia, Julian and Lucas Brent, and Thomas Looney; and step-great-grandchildren, Alexandra Stewart and Madison Shaw; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Reba was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Wesley Brent; second husband, Pitser H. Garrison; brothers, Roy English and Harvey Lee “Pete” English; and brother-in-law, Billy James Brent.
Pallbearers will be Michael Cox, Michael Williams, Roman Looney, Daniel Brent, Kevin Williams, and Mason Cox.
Honorary pallbearers will be Austin Williams, Thomas Looney, and Mitchell Cox.
The family thanks Dr. Sean Moran for his devoted service to Reba for many years, and to the loving staff of Heart to Heart Hospice for their tender care in the end.
Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250 or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon prior to the services.
