Funeral services for Keith Smith 56, of Pollok, will be held Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor Roger Justus officiating. Interment will follow at Keltys Cemetery in Lufkin.
Mr. Smith was born on August 21, 1966, in San Diego, CA, to Jerry Smith and Johnnie Barnes Smith, and died Wednesday, December 7, 2022, in Pollok.
Keith Loved anything having to do with racing, mud hogging, NASCAR and wrestling.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Cody and Ariel Smith of Hudson; son, Justin Smith of Nacogdoches; daughter, Madison Smith of Pollok; mother/sister, Sue Smith of Pollok; grandson, Emmitt Smith of Hudson; granddaughter, Kelsey Smith of Hudson; grandson, Ryland Smith of Hudson; granddaughter, Kylie Smith of Hudson; brother, Clifford Sessions of Pollok; Sister, Cyndi Sessions of Hudson; sister and brother-in-law, Charlene and Roger Justus of Lufkin; and numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, along with numerous uncles, and aunts.
Pallbearers will be John Justus, Roger Justus II, Daniel Justus, Ronnie Clinton, Kenneth Evans Jr., and Steven Nichols.
Honorary pallbearers will be Clifford Session, Ricky Blake, Patrick Mckelvey, and Curtis Gray.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home.
