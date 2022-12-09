shafer square sept 2021

Funeral services for Keith Smith 56, of Pollok, will be held Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor Roger Justus officiating. Interment will follow at Keltys Cemetery in Lufkin.

Mr. Smith was born on August 21, 1966, in San Diego, CA, to Jerry Smith and Johnnie Barnes Smith, and died Wednesday, December 7, 2022, in Pollok.