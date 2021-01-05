Miguel Castro
Mass of Christian Burial for Miguel Castro, 78, of Moscow, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Corrigan. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel, with rosary at 7 p.m. Mr. Castro was born July 8, 1942, in Ucareo, Michoacan, Mexico, and died Jan. 2, 2021, in Livingston.
Katherine Hampton
Services for Katherine Hampton, 92, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Hampton died Jan. 3, 2021, in Lufkin.
Felipa (Padron) Hernandez
Mass of Christian Burial for Felipa (Padron) Hernandez, 68, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Friday at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with rosary at 7 p.m. Mrs. Hernandez was born May 26, 1952, in San Luis de la Paz, Guanajuato, Mexico, and died Jan. 1, 2021, in Lufkin.
Rosie Mannell ‘Nell’ (Stanbery) McClain
Graveside services for Rosie Mannell “Nell” (Stanbery) McClain, 83, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Wallace Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. McClain was born Aug. 3, 1937, in Canton and died Jan. 2, 2021, in Lufkin.
