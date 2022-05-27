Inurnment services for Nick Fox will be held at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022 in the Houston National Cemetery located at 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas.
Nick Fox, 68, of Lufkin was born on Halloween in 1953 in Mercedes, Texas (in the Rio Grande Valley). His mother, Margaret, often said he was her salvation and she loved him fiercely
Nick Fox died May 18, 2022 in Lufkin, Texas at a Hospice managed group home called The Joseph House. He’d been suffering from both Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases for six years
Nick leaves behind his wife, Karen Felts Fox; daughter, Rachel Fox Dills; sisters, Maggie (Midge) Fox, and Martha Nelson; granddaughters, Josephine Avery Dills, Seaphine Fox Dills; grandson, Wyatt Mitchell Dills; nephews Robert Nelson and William Nelson; and niece, Katharine Benic. He also leaves behind numerous cousins that have fond memories of their charming relative.
Nick was not affiliated with any church but he believed in God, as his wife can attest to their morning devotionals and regular Bible readings. Nick is in heaven now and probably visiting with his good friend Ms. Geri Hubbard and knowing how social Geri was, I’m sure she is showing Nick all the ends and outs of heaven. Nick, we will love and miss you forever.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Joseph House, P.O. Box 150554, Lufkin, Texas 75915.
