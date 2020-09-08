Funeral services for Steve Phillips, 64, of Huntington will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Brother Mike Black, Brother James Williams, and his father-in-law, Brother Robert Morphew officiating, with eulogy by Greg Alexander. Interment will follow in the Shofner Cemetery with Brother Henry Sims officiating.
Mr. Phillips was born July 31, 1956 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Susie Mel (Beam) and Fred Wayne Phillips, and died Monday, September 7, 2020 in a local hospital.
Pastor Phillips spent his life in service to the Lord, pastoring churches in the American Baptist Association for 40 years with a true Pastor’s heart. At the time of his death he pastored San Augustine Missionary Baptist Church, San Augustine, Texas. Pastor Phillips attended Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas and Texas Baptist Institute and Seminary in Henderson, Texas. He was an amazing and loving husband, Dad, and Pappy.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Kimberly (Morphew) Phillips of Huntington; daughters and sons-in-law, Summer Crain of Wichita Falls and Jared Crain of Minot, North Dakota, Shannon and Jonathan Bryant of Texarkana, Lacey and David Wright, Lindsey and Caleb Morris, all of Cabot, Arkansas, Susie and Dalton Steele of Minot, North Dakota; sons and daughter-in-law, Steven Wayne, Jr. and Brandi Phillips of Brenham, Shane Phillips and Dylan Phillips, both of Huntington; Pappy is survived by 20 grandchildren - Steven’s are Anabella, Izaac, Gaius, Eden and Tiberius, Summer’s are Titus, Piper, and Zander, Shane’s are Ruby and Lilah, Shannon’s are Tristan, Jaxon and Felicity, Lacey’s are Logan, Benjamin and Madison, Lindsey’s are Riley and Kyleigh, and Susie’s are Tinleigh and Everest; stepmother, Jeannine “NeanNean” Phillips of Huntington; stepbrothers and sisters-in-law, Bennie and Debbie Boles of Kennard, Bud and Kelli Boles of Pollok, Bobby and Christina Boles of Kingwood; stepsister, Janice Miller of Huntington; parents-in-law, Robert “Papa Sugar” and Wandavee “Mamavee” Morphew of Kokomo, Indiana; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Pamela and Mark Cullum of North Little Rock, Arkansas, Tamera and Tim White of Mt. Vernon, Arkansas, Bobbi and Johnathan Jasay of Kokomo, Indiana; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and nieces, Casey Boles and Jessica White.
Pallbearers will be Steven Phillips, Shane Phillips, Jonathan Bryant, Caleb Morris, Dylan Phillips, David Wright USAF (ret.), Sr. Airman Dalton Steele, USAF, and Master Sgt. Jared Crain, USAF.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Pastor’s in the MBA of Texas.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home in Lufkin.
