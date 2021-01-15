Annette (Fletcher) May
Funeral services for Annette (Fletcher) May, 67, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dwayne Greenwood officiating. Interment will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery in Groveton.
Annette Fletcher May passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by family, Monday, January 11, 2021. Annette was born July 30, 1953 in Lufkin, Texas at the old Memorial Hospital to the late Arthur Morris Fletcher and Glenna Mae (Gore) Fletcher. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ben F. May II.
Annette had a special love for all of God’s creation especially animals and plants. Her family was always a top priority, making sure everyone was well taken care of and definitely well fed. Some of her family’s favorite dishes she cooked were fried backstrap, venison chili, and cornbread. Her favorite hobbies and passions were taking care of her animals and plants. She had a special connection with all animals, but her deepest love was for horses. Just weeks before her passing she received a special Christmas gift of getting to spend some time loving on two beautiful horses.
Annette was employed for many of her adult years as a bookkeeper and clerical worker. She was known for her meticulous accounting skills and even balanced her checkbook “to the penny” just days before her passing.
The most important thing to know about Annette is that she had a personal relationship with her Savior, Jesus Christ. Knowing this gives her family much peace because this is not goodbye but see you later.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa and Joel Weaver of Lufkin and Emily and Charlie Garcia of Portland; stepdaughter and son-in-law, Cody and Jerrad Toups of Baytown; grandchildren, Nikki Page and husband Randy, Allie Garcia, Jackson Weaver, Jordan Weaver, Hayden Garcia, Cally Toups, and Benjamin Toups; great-grandchildren, Payton Sanchez and Rayne Amezquita; brothers and sister-in-law, Morris and Jenny Fletcher of Lufkin and Tony Isaac of New Jersey; sisters, Karen Ward of Wyoming and Jeri Deo of Corpus Christi; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Pallbearers will be Joel Weaver, Charlie Garcia, Jerrad Toups, Jackson Weaver, Hayden Garcia, Gabriel Garcia, and Randy Sanchez.
Honorary pallbearers will be Benjamin Toups and Samuel Smith.
Memorial contributions may be made to Affinity Hospice, 2708 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75901 or to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
