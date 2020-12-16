Dorman Douglas McBride
October 27, 1934 – December 12, 2020
Dorman Douglas McBride, age 86 years, passed from this life on December 12, 2020 in Lufkin, Texas. He was born October 27, 1934 at his old homestead in the Scrub Creek community in Groveton, Texas to Homer Howard McBride and Adell Bennett McBride.
Dorman was a graduate of Sam Houston State University Class of 1957, where he obtained his Batchelor’s Degree. Dorman also served in U.S. Air Force. He later met the love of his life, Lecil and they were married July 23, 1961. Mr. McBride was employed in commercial sales where he became an entrepreneur. He started up his own business in Colorado where he and his family resided for four years and then they moved back to Texas. In Dorman’s leisure time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and tinkering with odds and ends. He was also a member of Oaklawn Baptist Church in Groveton, Texas.
Mr. McBride is survived by his son, Cary Douglas McBride and wife, Angela of Quinlan, TX; daughter, Kelli Fails and husband, Mark of Groveton, TX; sister, Lora Jean Louder; grandchildren: Claton McBride, Cameron McBride, Cason McBride, Luke Fails and wife, Katie Fails, Matthew Fails and wife, Danielle Fails; four great grandchildren: Ryker Fails, Jake Fails, Abigail Fails, and Charlotte Fails; special friend, Betty Barkley and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends, also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Lecil Texas McBride in 2019; brothers: Samuel, Hubert, Arnold, and Elvin McBride; sisters: Clara Dell Hathorne, Alaska Ann Jones, and Dorothy Fredrigill.
Visitation will begin at 12 PM until service time at 1 PM on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Groveton Funeral Home in Groveton, TX with Brother Lester McAdams officiating. Burial will follow in Bennett Cemetery at Apple Springs, TX.
Pallbearers: Claton McBride, Cameron McBride, Cason McBride, Gerad Fredrigill, David Mayberry
Honorary Pallbearers: David Antley, Charles Lee, Wayne Strong, Wanell and Glen Little
