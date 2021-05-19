Harold Wayne “Pappaw” Porter
Private family graveside services for Harold Wayne “Pappaw” Porter, 91, of Lufkin will be held in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery with Reverend Rick Martin and Reverend David Hunt officiating.
Harold was born December 14, 1929 in Huntington to the late Charlie Lee Porter and Beatrice McBryde Porter and passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021.
Harold graduated from Huntington High School at the age of 16 and attended Satterwhite Business College. At the age of 18 he went to work for Wholesale Grocery supply in Lufkin as a bookkeeper. After working a little more than a year, he went to work part time for the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service (ASCS). A short time later, he became the Angelina County office manager of the ASCS office where he retired after 40 years of service.
Harold received his Master Mason degree on January 15, 1955 giving him 66 years as a Mason. He was a past Lodge Master of Homer Lodge A.F. & A.M. #254 and was a member of the building committee for the current lodge building in Huntington.
He loved his family and was the mortar that held the family together. His children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the sunshine of his life. Margie, his soulmate of almost 72 years was the love that sustained him. He was the ultimate example of a godly and caring man and always told his family when they left, “Remember who you are and be careful what you get into.”
Harold was a long-time member of the Eastview United Pentecostal Church and was instrumental in building the first sanctuary of Homer United Pentecostal Church. He always enjoyed visiting with his church friends when he was able to attend.
Pappaw loved to hunt, fish, bottle hunt, play 42, and read. He especially liked to read Louis L’Amour books. He was a long-time member of Dollarhide Hunting Club and Saron Hunting Club. For about 60 years, he loved getting together with his brothers every Saturday morning for coffee and catching up on current events.
Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Margie Terry Porter; daughter, Janice Porter; son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Cindy Porter; granddaughters, Stacie Baskin and husband Todd, Amy Baskin and husband Derek; great-grandchildren, Auda Baskin and Colton Baskin; brothers, Denny Porter, Billy Porter and wife Ann; sister-in-law, Dorothy Card and husband David; brother-in-law, Delvin Terry and wife Frankye; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother; grandson, Jeremy Grigsby; and sister-in-law, Shirlene Porter.
Pallbearers will be Steve Porter, Todd Baskin, Derek Baskin, Colton Baskin, Gary Cooper, Randy Terry, and Aaron Grimes.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Men of Eastview UPC.
Memorial contributions may be made to Eastview United Pentecostal Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 375, Lufkin, Texas 75902.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at Carroway Funeral Home in Lufkin. The family strongly requests everyone wear masks for visitation.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
