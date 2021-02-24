Elaine Lucille Graham
Memorial services for Elaine Lucille Graham, 61, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, February 26, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Elaine was born October 5, 1959 in Washington D.C., to Ronald Williamson and Virginia (Woodard) Williamson, and died Wednesday, February 17, 2021 in Lufkin.
Elaine was lifelong animal lover. She loved doing arts and crafts, watching movies, and reading. Elaine loved spending time with her family who meant the world to her. They described her as generous, caring, quirky, and stubborn. She was young at heart, could light up any room, and never met a stranger. Elaine was so many things to so many people and will missed by all.
She is survived by her mother, Virginia Brickey; son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Kristina Thacker of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Brittany Thacker of Lufkin; grandchildren, Phoebe Thacker, Aislinn Thacker, and Aiden Thacker; sister, Bonnie Robey; brothers, William Brickey and Michael Brickey; and numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Elaine was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Williamson
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
