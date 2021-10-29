Funeral services for Jose “Tony” Antonio Caballero, Sr., 39, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Emanuel Assembly of God in Lufkin with Rev. Sonia Bermudez officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Tony was born June 16, 1982, in Michoacan de Ocampo, Mexico, to Jose Caballero and Maria Anita (Coss) Farfan, and died Monday, October 25, 2021, in Lufkin.
Tony lived the previous six years in Diboll, prior to that he resided in San Antonio for 15 years. He loved his family and spending time with them. Tony enjoyed singing and watching his favorite television shows. He was also very fond of animals.
Tony is survived by his wife, Veronica Caballero of Diboll, TX; son, Jose Antonio Caballero II of Diboll, TX; daughter, Gissella Breigth Caballero of Diboll, TX; father, Jose Caballero of Mexico; siblings, Cruz Caballero and husband Laurentio Castro, Raquel Caballero and husband Raul Marin, David Caballero, Ana Bertha Caballero, Jose Caballero and wife Azeneth Caballero of San Antonio, TX; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Maria Anita (Coss) Farfan.
Pallbearers will be Jose Caballero, David Caballero, Omar Caballero, Abraham Castro, Fernando Castro, Rafael Espino, Justin Caballero, and Brian Caballero
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. (midnight), Friday, October 29, 2021, at Emanuel Assembly of God.
