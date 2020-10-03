Graveside services for Rayford E. Johnson, 79, of Lufkin, will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin with Jeff Harkness and Simon Purvis officiating.
Mr. Johnson was born December 2, 1940 in Hughes Springs, Texas, to Willie Johnson and Ruby (Loftin) Johnson, and passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving wife and family on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
Mr. Johnson was a member of Word of Life Church in Lufkin. He loved his family, riding horses and enjoyed going camping and RV’ing. Mr. Johnson retired from Abitibi Paper Mill after 35 years of employment.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Betty Johnson of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Shelia and Jeff Harkness of Lufkin; daughter, Rhonda Keel of Lufkin; grandchildren, Brian and Kayla Harkness, Ben Harkness, Brittney Keel, Derek and Tori Keel, and Brianne and Clint Conner; 3 great grandchildren; sister, Frances Thompson of Diboll, TX; brother, William Johnson of Gun Barrel City, TX; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, friends and members of Word of Life Church.
Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Cotton Johnson, Jesse Carroll Johnson, and Billy Johnson.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kim with Harbor Hospice for dedicated and loving care of Mr. Johnson.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
