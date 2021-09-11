Sandra Rochelle Harrington
Sandra Rochelle Harrington was born January 23, 1957 in Bay Minette, Alabama to the late Joe and Billie Lou Harrington, and passed on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the age of 64.The family will welcome friends and family Monday, September 13, 2021 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Pace Funeral Home in Livingston, Texas with Celebration of Life for Sandra to be held Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Pace Funeral Home in Livingston, Texas with Brother Charlie Dean officiating. Interment to follow at Big Sandy Cemetery in Dallardsville, Texas. Friends and family are invited for food and fellowship to follow at the Big Sandy Community Center.
Sandra graduated from C.E. King High School in 1976. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, traveling, hunting, fishing, photography, and crafting.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kristi and Justin von Heimburg of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Emily Schwark of Livingston; grandchildren, Kristin, Karson, Ethan, Brody, and Lane; brother, Harold Harrington of Hemphill; brother and sister-in-law, BJ & Kathy Harrington of Houston; brother and sister-in-law, John Paul & Amy Harrington of Harlingen; sister, Ramona Harrington Vest of Livingston; The Guthery family, Bobby, Bobby Jr., Audie, Audra, and Tessie; and a number of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.