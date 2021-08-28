Eugene King
Services for Eugene King, 86, of Lufkin, will be held Monday, August 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Joe Stanley officiating. Interment will follow in the Berry Cemetery in Moffett, Texas.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 30, 2021 before the service.
Mr. King was born on July 18, 1935 in Cass County to the late Lorene Lamon King and Malcolm Merit King. He resided in Cass County until he was 11 years old and then moved to Lufkin where he has resided and calls home. At an early age, he was joined in matrimony with Reba Louise Burns on October 3, 1952.
Eugene was a good provider for his family and took pride in the services that he performed for his employers. He worked for the T&NO Railroad as a foreman in the M of W department for several years. His last 24 years of employment were with Lufkin Industries, where he worked as a Class A Specialist in the shipping department. He retired from Lufkin Industries in July 1997.
Eugene enjoyed the outdoors where he spent many hours hunting and fishing. He had a deep fondness for the old country music tunes.
Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Floyd and Pat King of Lufkin, Tracy and Gloria King of Navasota; daughter and son-in-law, Virginia and Neal Stephens of Lufkin; eight grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; brothers, Dr. Robert King and wife Diane of Vidor, Harvey King and wife Charlotte of Lufkin; special family friends, Bobby Colbert and Randall Luce.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Marvin King; wife, Reba Louise King; daughter, Theresa Diane Luce; granddaughter, Lisa Marie Luce; great grandsons, Caleb and Peyton King.
Pallbearers will be Terry Colbert, Bobby Colbert, Ben Castilaw, Floyd King Jr., Stephen King, and Daniel Nabors.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
