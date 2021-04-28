Harwelleen Corder
Graveside services for Harwelleen Corder, 87, of Kennard, will be held Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Nogalus Prairie.
Mrs. Corder was born December 25, 1933 in Nogalus Prairie, Texas, to Gordie Mask and Beulah (Davis) Mask, and died Sunday, April 25, 2021 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Corder enjoyed fishing and any opportunity to go to the beach. She loved cooking, being a housewife and caring for her family. Mrs. Corder married the love of her life James E. Corder on August 13, 1955 and shared their lives together until his passing on December 31, 2017. He was her light and life. Mrs. Corder was best known as “Harvey”. Harvey was a very respected, hardworking, and sweet woman. She was very faithful to her church. In recent years she had started exercising with a group of women that had become her dear friends. Harvey enjoyed her trips to town to meet up with the gals to exercise and shop. Harvey had no children, but she was loved like a mother and she loved the young ones like a grandmother would. Ms. Harvey you will be so missed!
Mrs. Corder is survived by her brother-in-law, Randy Corder of Nogalus Prairie; first cousin, Gerald “Gerry” Wayne Mask and wife Rose, as well as their 4 children and 6 grandchildren, all of Louisiana; nephew and wife, Don Love II and Joann Love; nephew and wife, Ricky and Renee Love; along with a number of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, James E. Corder.
Honorary pallbearer will be Aaron Floyd.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
