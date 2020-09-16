Mary Permenter Jarrell
Mary Permenter Jarrell, 86, of Lufkin, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Lufkin.
Graveside service will be held at Noon, Friday, September 18, 2020, at Strong Cemetery in Huxley with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to Noon, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center.
Born April 1, 1934, Mary is the daughter of the late Bryant Permenter and Nellie Taylor Permenter. Her hobbies included quilting and sewing. Mary was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her children, Carolyn McClean of Delaware, Bobby Jarrell and wife Julie of Northford, Virginia, Sherree SoRelle and husband Robert of Conroe, Michael C. Jarrell and wife Janna of Lufkin; grandchildren, Roxy Slayton of Washington, Amanda Mayer of San Antonio, Susan Dawson of Washington, and Brian Jarrell of Little Rock, Arkansas; great grandchildren, Jackie Jarrell, Tyler Mayer, Madlyn Dawson, and Sydney Mayer.
Preceded in death by her husband, Willie Jarrell; parents, Bryant Permenter and Nellie Taylor Permenter; brothers, Sam and Roy Permenter; sisters, Daisy and Janice; and son-in-law, Chuck McClean.
A special thanks to The Joseph House and staff for their compassionate care.
Online condolences & tributes can be sent at www.watsonandsonsfuneralhome.com
