Private graveside services for Louise Farr, 84, of Lufkin will be held in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Brother Lamar Denby officiating.
Mrs. Farr was born August 24, 1937 in San Augustine to the late Alma Pearl (Butler) and John Henry Jamison, and died Sunday, November 7, 2021 at The Joseph House.
To know her was to love her. She was not only an amazing wife and Momma, Mother-in-law, and Mamaw, but she was a bonus mom to all she met. She married dad at 15 and began motherhood at 16 and never missed a beat after that. She sacrificed so much of her life for her whole family and was always there for anyone that needed her. Babies were her very favorite thing. Her ministry in Christ began in 1964 in the nursery at Central Baptist Church. She was honored week after week and year after year to love and care for each baby that was entrusted to her as her own. Her life will always reflect Christ and love. She lived by Colossians 3:23, “and whatever you do, do it heartily, as to the Lord and not to men”. Mom successfully ran a marriage, a home, could cook like no other (especially dumplings), her kids (all 9 and any extras), her grandkids, and all her greats, she stood side by side with her husband of 69 years in any ministry God gave them at Central Baptist Church and Trinity Baptist Church and she loved all her friends she made in ministry thru the years including the Jolly Seniors.
Hard work was in her blood and her work ethic was impeccable in all she did, and she made sure to pass that on to her family. She started at Moore Chair Company building furniture for years and then decided to start her own very successful business at her family home and operated as Lou’s Custom Upholstery and ran the family business, Farr’s Tree Service simultaneously, all the while running kids and a household and a janitorial business for Oncor Electric for over 30 years. She meant so much to so many and her legacy will live on in anyone that was blessed to have known her and be loved by her…So many words to describe her but the most appropriate would be Proverbs 31, but especially… 28-29 “her children stand and bless her, and her husband praises her. There are many virtuous and capable women in the world, but she would surpass them all...”
Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Sherman Farr of Hudson; children and their spouses, Wyman and Cynthia Farr of Hudson, Steven and Sheri Farr of Zavalla, Margaret and Steve Sowell of Hudson, Larry and Dawn Farr of Martinsville, Mark and Sandy Farr of Bullard, Mary and Jerry Bowers of Lufkin; Debbie and Ricky Ernst of Hudson; 16 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Karen Farr Butler; son, Barry Lyn Farr; and granddaughters, Amanda Renee Farr and Valerie Nicole Farr.
Pallbearers will be Michael Farr, Chris Farr, Jeff Farr, David Sowell, Justin Farr, and Jake Farr.
Honorary pallbearers will be The Jolly Seniors Class at Trinity Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Joseph House, P.O. Box 150554, Lufkin, Texas 75915 or The Jolly Seniors Class Mission Fund at Trinity Baptist Church, 1641 FM 325, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
