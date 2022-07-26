A memorial service for Wayne Franklin McKnight, 68, of Wells, Texas will be held Sunday, July 31 in the tabernacle at the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Wells at 3 PM. Brother Frank Young will officiate. Mr. McKnight died Monday July 4th in Wells, Texas. He was born October 26th, 1953, in Lufkin, Texas to William Curtis and Syble Hays McKnight. He is survived by brother, Curtis Lynn McKnight and Barbara of Wells, Texas, sister, Carrol Jean Pinner and Roy of Huntington, Texas, nieces Dana McKnight of Wells, Texas and Donna Young and Frank of Mauriceville, Texas, nephews Robby McKnight and Naomi of Wells, Texas, Curt Pinner and Jenni of Huntington, Texas, Jason McKnight of Beaumont, Texas and niece in law Mechel McKnight of Wells, Texas, several great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Raymond Bell was a lifelong friend. They went to Mississippi in Wayne’s old Chevy truck when they were young. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and nephew Stacy Joe McKnight. Wayne graduated from Wells High School. When he was a boy, he liked to play baseball, put model cars together, play guitar but his favorite was riding his buckskin mare, Stormy Jean. One of his friends said the only reason he graduated was because he sat close to Wayne. We appreciate nurse Stacie from Texas Home Health and Wanda from Meals on Wheels. They were the bright spot in Wayne’s day.
