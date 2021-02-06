Melita Cooke McCall
Funeral services for Melita Cooke McCall, 84, of Lufkin will be held Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark O’Neill and Pastor Taliah Vander Leest officiating. Interment will follow in the Gann Cemetery.
Ms. McCall was born November 10, 1936 to the late Mitta Evelyn (Nunn) and William Frederick Cooke, and died Sunday, January 31, 2021 in a local hospital.
Melita McCall was a Christian. She was a nurse, a mother, a grandmother, and a great-grandmother. She would never allow herself to be defined by her personal challenges. She consistently expressed her life through her personal devotion, family, church, and community impacts. She loved traveling, seeking new adventures, and being outdoors. The summers that she spent as a camp nurse at Kanakuk Kamps were always special to her. She studied the Bible, was always reading, and regularly wrote letters to family, friends, and elected officials. She always loved a good story, playing card games, and spending time with family and friends. She was generous, loving, and kind. She enjoyed her garden of spring flowers, the simple melodies of birds, and the laughter of her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. However, the very essence of our mom’s life was perhaps best captured for all of us by a dear family friend who simply stated, “She was my friend”.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Dawne and Don Allen of Pollok; sons and daughters-in-law, David Lee and Byars McCall and Robert Daniel McCall, all of Tyler, and James Mark and Carolyn McCall of College Station; grandsons and spouses, Chase and Sarah Allen of Grapevine, Colby and Natalie Allen of Lufkin, and Cooper and Ashlyn McCall of Fort Worth; granddaughters, Christine McCall, Kaywin McCall, Caroline McCall, all of College Station and Lauren Renteria of San Antonio; great-granddaughter, Anniston Kate Allen of Lufkin; and niece, Laura Kingsley of Broaddus.
She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Madison McCall; and brother, Emmitt Cooke.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.