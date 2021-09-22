Memorial services for Laurin “Kip” West Lindsay, 68, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Laurin Farmer officiating.
Mr. Lindsay was born October 27, 1952, in Salem, Ohio, to Kenneth Lindsay and Florence West, and went home to be with our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, peacefully at his daughter’s home.
Mr. Lindsay spent his last months as a daddy, friend, and papaw being surrounded by those who loved him, making memories with his granddaughters and sharing memories of past times and old friends. He has impacted and touched the lives of every person blessed to know him. His contagious smile and laughter will never be forgotten. Mr. Lindsay is now getting groovy with the angels as he sings praises at the feet of our Lord. I imagine his job will be the Heavenly Door greeter, and he will do it well. Until we join him again, he will be watching over us and cheering us on with all the congregation. Please continue to pray for our family as we navigate life without his presence and do all we can to keep his memories and lessons living on through Laurin, Jackson, his grandbabies Lindsay and Madelyn, and all of his dearly loved friends. Mr. Lindsay would want everyone to rejoice that he is with the Lord, to forgive, move forward, and remember the good times. Have no regrets, live life to the fullest, follow God, and love and see the good in everyone. This is how he would want us to carry him on.
Mr. Lindsay enjoyed hunting, fishing, exploring, singing, and dancing. He loved helping others in need and spending quality time with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughters.
Mr. Lindsay is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Laurin and Jackson Farmer; granddaughters, Lindsay Marie and Madelyn Jane Farmer; sister, Linda Patterson; brothers, Guy “Ed” Lindsay and Kenneth Lindsay, Jr.; and nephews, Kenneth Lindsay III, John Kingsley, Brad Kingsley, and Michael Augustine.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Honorary pallbearers will be Butch Croston, Jackson Farmer, Brad Kingsley, and John Kingsley, Jr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.