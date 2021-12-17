Ayanna Hamilton
Services for Mrs. Ayanna Hamilton, 46, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Garden. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home. Ayanna Monique Fray-Hamilton was born July 20, 1975, in Odessa and died Dec. 7, 2021, in Lufkin.
Donna Dianne Howard
Services for Donna Dianne Howard, 69, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at All Families Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday at the chapel. Donna was born March 13, 1952, and died Dec. 15, 2021, at St Luke’s Health-Memorial. Interment will be at Berry Cemetery.
Velmer Jean Jackson
Services for Velmer Jean Jackson, 90, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the New Life Church. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Mrs. Jackson was born May 7, 1931, in Chireno and died Dec. 9, 2021, in Lufkin.
William O’Dean Lee
Services for William O’Dean Lee, 82, of Zavalla, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Narrow Way Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Mr. Lee was born April 28, 1939, in Cherokee County and died Dec. 15, 2021, in The Woodlands.
Ester Mills
Services for Ester Mills, 67, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. today at Higher Ground Non-Denominational Church. Ester was born Oct. 10, 1954, and died Dec. 13, 2021, at Hospice in the Pines. Interment will be at Fodice Cemetery. All Families Mortuary, directors.
Mary Horton Murphy
Services for Mary Horton Murphy, 67, of Lufkin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Clawson Assembly of God. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Murphy was born April 21, 1954, in Lufkin and died Dec. 15, 2021, in Lufkin.
Jeffery Scott Platt
Services for Jeffery Scott Platt, 56, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Largent Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Mr. Platt was born April 21, 1965, in Houston and died Dec. 13, 2021, in Tyler.
Hollis Walton Jr
Services for Mr. Hollis Walton Jr, 80, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the Nigton Cemetery. Mr. Walton was born July 7, 1941, in Lufkin and died Dec. 8, 2021, at his residence.
