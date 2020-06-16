Jimmy Wayne Reynolds
A memorial visitation for Jimmy Wayne Reynolds, 60, of Lufkin will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at O’Quinn Baptist Church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Reynolds was born November 16, 1959 in Ore City, Texas to Jean (Condrey) and Gayle Reynolds, and died Monday, June 15, 2020 in a local hospital. He had resided in Lufkin since 1976 and was employed with Georgia Pacific. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and he loved babies and puppies.
Survivors include his wife, Delores (Shoemaker) Reynolds of Lufkin; daughters and son-in-law, Becca Reynolds of Lufkin, Addie and Nathan Alexander of Pollok; son, Rusty Redd of Redtown; grandchildren, Wyatt Alexander, Tucker Alexander, both of Pollok, Bladin Redd and Barley Redd, both of Redtown; parents, Gayle and Jean Reynolds of Ore City; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Curtis and Danette Shoemaker of Pollok; uncle and aunt, Joe and Patricia Condrey of Mount Pleasant; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Meagley.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gann Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 3022 Keltys Station, Lufkin, Texas 75903 or O’Quinn Baptist Church, 7483 US Highway 69 N, Pollok, Texas 75969.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
