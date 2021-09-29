Services for Clifford Doyal Adkison, 90, of Lufkin, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Timberland Drive Church of Christ. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in the Jericho Community near Center. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Adkison was born June 5, 1931, in Center and died Sept. 27, 2021, in Lufkin.
Anthony Amie
Services for Anthony Amie, 55, of Lufkin, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at The Hope Center. Interment will be at Davis Memorial Garden in Lufkin. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday at the All Families Mortuary Chapel. Anthony was born Aug. 6, 1966, and died Sept. 27, 2021.
Rafael Barajas
Services for Rafael Barajas, 33, of Diboll, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the All Families Mortuary Chapel. Rosary will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the chapel. Interment will be at Garden of Memories. Rafael was born June 27, 1988, and died Sept. 24, 2021, at CHI St Luke's Medical Center in Houston.
E.J. Kennebrew
Services for E.J. Kennebrew, 89, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the All Families Mortuary Chapel. E.J. was born Oct. 9, 1931, and died Sept. 25, 2021, at Anchor Way Senior Living in Crowley.
Virginia Ann McHaney
Graveside services for Virginia Ann McHaney, 83, of Beach City, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Huntington Cemetery. Mrs. McHaney was born June 30, 1938, in Waco and died Sept. 18, 2021, in Baytown. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
