James Edward Loveless
James Edward Loveless, 84, ended his earthly journey and joined his Lord and Savior on April 9, 2021. He leaves behind his loving wife of 65 years Shirley M. (Albers) Loveless of Corrigan.
He is survived by a loving family including his daughter, Cheryl Loveless Sciba and husband Don of Corrigan, daughter, Karen (Loveless) Stueber and husband Brian of Gilbert, Arizona, and daughter, Carol (Loveless) Caraway and husband Rob of Forney. He was the loving Grandpa to 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Grandchildren include Rachael (Sciba) Cowling and husband Chris of Leander, Jacob Sciba of Austin, Kelcy Sciba of Corrigan, Glenn Caraway and wife Kalei of Forney, Katelynn (Caraway) Hoffer and husband Andrew of Forney. Great grandchildren include Hayes Cowling of Leander, Ari Sciba of Austin, Hudson and Adalynn Hoffer of Forney, and Ridge and Lexi Caraway of Forney.
He is also survived by his brother, Olan Loveless and wife Mary of Grand Saline; brother, Raymond Loveless and wife Sharon of Plano; sister Darlene (Loveless) Adams of Hallsville; and sister Brenda (Loveless) Landry and husband Gilbert of Lafayette, Louisiana. Numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews will forever lovingly remember their Uncle James.
Finally, James will be welcomed to the promised land by his parents, Joe and Ruby Loveless; infant sister, Inez Loveless; and brother, Joe Vernon Loveless.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Corrigan First Baptist Church with a visitation at 10:00 a.m. A short memorial and burial will be held at Waldeck Cemetery in Fayette County at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021. Brother Gary Forrest will officiate.
Pallbearers will include: Jacob Sciba, Chris Cowling, Ari Sciba, Glenn Caraway, Andrew Hoffer, and William Emling.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
