Frederick Charles “Charlie” Gates
Graveside services for Frederick Charles “Charlie” Gates, 80, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Union Springs Cemetery in Corrigan with Brother Wayne Roberson officiating.
Mr. Gates was born March 10, 1940 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Florence Louie (Scaff) and Frederick Cook Gates, and died Sunday, November 29, 2020 at The Joseph House.
Formerly of Corpus Christi, Mr. Gates had resided in Lufkin for 23 years. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard and was retired from Medical Discount Pharmacy. Mr. Gates was a very friendly person and known for his storytelling and good jokes. He and his sister were the caregivers for their parents, uncle and aunt in their final years. Mr. Gates was of the Lutheran faith.
Survivors include his wife, Arline (Tidwell) Gates of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Tiffany and Jason Henry of Houston, Stephanie and Ron Churchman of Hutto, and Ashley and Dave McElhinney of Lufkin; sons and daughter-in-law, Michael and Keti Gates of Taylor and Alex Turner Smith of Lufkin; and grandchildren, Emily Churchman, Lily Churchman, Sydnie Henry, Wyatt Henry, Dylan Henry, Lukas Gates, Elia Gates, and Mateo Gates.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Janette Redwine.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, East Texas Regional Office, 304 N. Raguet Street, Suite C, Lufkin, Texas 75904, The Joseph House, P.O. Box 150554, Lufkin, Texas 75915, or Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
