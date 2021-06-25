Saul Mijares Gomez, Sr.
Funeral services for Saul Mijares Gomez, Sr., 73, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at First Assembly of God Diboll with Rev. Marcos Elizondo officiating. Interment will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mr. Mijares was born July 11, 1947, in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico, to Alberto Lopez Mijares and Mariana Tovar Gomez, and died Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Houston.
Mr. Mijares loved traveling to Cancun for the beauty of the country. He loved baseball and his favorite team was the Houston Astros. Mr. Mijares loved having breakfast at Fiesta with friends, going fishing, and eating seafood.
He is survived by his wife, Maria Z. Mijares of Lufkin; sons and daughters-in-law, Saul and Michelle Mijares of Oklahoma, Mario and Josefina Mijares of Diboll, Gabriel and Ruth Mijares of Diboll, Daniel and Amy Mijares of Diboll, Andres and Dr. Betsy Mijares of Lufkin, and Juan Javier and Zulma Mijares of Eagle Pass; daughter, Irma and Joshua Mijares-Stanbery of Diboll; grandchildren; Saul and Ashley Mijares, III of Oklahoma, Angie and Blake Walker of Georgia, Jennifer and Christian Mijares of Lufkin, Daniela Mijares of Oklahoma, Desiree Walker of Oklahoma; Rachel Mijares of Lufkin, Alexis Mijares of Lufkin, Gabriel D. Mijares of Lufkin, Gabby and Philippe Lazoore of Florida, Klarisa and Eli Mijares of Diboll, Giovani and Penelope Mijares of Lufkin, Angel Mijares of Diboll, Destiny Stanbery of Diboll, Shane Stanbery of Diboll, Naomi Stanbery of Diboll, and Steven Mijares of Los Angeles, CA; and great-grandchildren, Vera Walker, Scarlett Lazoore, Saul Mijares, IV and Violeta Mijares.
Mr. Mijares was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Consuelo Mijares, Rosa Lopez, and Irene Ramirez; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Julio and Maria DeJesus Cervantes.
Pallbearers will be Saul Mijares, Jr., Andres Mijares, Mario Mijares, Juan Javier Mijares, Gabriel Mijares, Saul Mijares, III, Daniel Mijares, and Angel Mijares.
Honorary pallbearers will be Shane Stanbery, Eli Mijares, and Giovani Mijares.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 25, 2021, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
