Clovis Ray Henson
A memorial visitation for Clovis Ray Henson, 83, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Carroway Funeral Home. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Henson was born January 2, 1937 in Altus, Oklahoma to the late Francis Rhea (Lovell) and Clovis Roy Henson, and died Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mr. Henson graduated with the Lufkin High School Class of 1955. After a few weeks at Stephen F. Austin State University, Mr. Henson withdrew and joined the U.S. Marine Corps with his best friend, Ian Foley. Following his time in the service he worked as an agent with Allstate for 40 years. He served on the City of Lufkin Board of Adjustments and Appeals for 20 years, the Angelina County School Board, Texas Veterans Land Board, and was the Angelina County Democratic Party Chairman for 3 terms. He was proud to be a member of Jessie Jackson’s Rainbow Coalition with his longtime friend, John Henry Tatum.
Mr. Henson loved classic country music and enjoyed hanging out at Willie’s with his friends, Paul Buskirk and Dean Reynolds. He enjoyed playing the guitar, riding his Harley, politics, watching his grandchildren play baseball and golf, and loved his dogs. He also enjoyed golfing and was one of the original 500 members of Crown Colony Country Club. Mr. Henson was a great storyteller and loved telling jokes. He was a very compassionate man who knew a lot of people and everyone knew him. Mr. Henson was a member of Lufkin First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Darlene (Walker) Henson of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Larry Jauregui of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Dana and Amanda Henson of Lufkin. Those who knew him as “Bop” are his six grandchildren and spouses, Walker and Kim Phillips of Buda, Weston Phillips of Austin, Lizzie and Collin Hesse, Jacquelyn Jauregui, all of Dallas, Charlie Henson and Sammy Henson, both of Lufkin; great-grandchildren, Liam Walker Phillips and Makenzie Rhea Phillips, both of Buda; brother and sister-in-law, Lovell Kent and Judy Henson of Estill Springs, Tennessee; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Cheryl and Darcey Faircloth of Lufkin, Debbie and Nick Miller of Tyler; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, H.C. and Brenda Walker of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Idaliah and Verl Farrow; and brother and sister-in-law, Kay and Bernice Henson.
The family wishes to extend special thanks for the loving care given by the staffs of PineCrest, CHI ICU, and Texas Home Health.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
