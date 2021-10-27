Rosary for Miguel Acosta, 60, of Lufkin, will be at 7 p.m. Saturday at Shafer Funeral Home. Mr. Acosta was born Sept. 29, 1961, and died Oct. 24, 2021, in Lufkin. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Jose Antonio Caballero Sr. (Tony)
Services for Jose Antonio Caballero Sr., 39, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Emmanuel Assembly of God in Lufkin. Tony was born June 16, 1982, in Michoacan de Ocampo, Mexico, and died Oct. 25, 2021, in Lufkin. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to midnight Friday at the church. Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Gladys Marie (Foster) Cable
Gladys Marie (Foster) Cable, 87, of Hudson, was born Oct. 21, 1934, in Lufkin, and died Oct. 26, 2021, in Hudson. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Jo Ann Gibson
Services for Jo Ann Gibson, 82, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Zavalla Cemetery. Mrs. Gibson was born Nov. 9, 1938, and died Oct. 24, 2021, at her residence. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Kathy McClelland
Services for Kathy McClelland, 46, of Broaddus, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Kathy was born Aug. 18, 1975, in Lufkin, and died Oct. 21, 2021, in Nacogdoches.
Mary Ellen Myers
Memorial services for Mary Ellen Myers, 91, of Huntington, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church in Zavalla. Mrs. Myers was born Feb. 8, 1930, and died Oct. 23, 2021, in Huntington. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Addie Mae Murphy
Services for Addie Mae Murphy, 84, of Frisco, will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Addie was born April 12, 1937, in Huntington, and died Oct. 24, 2021, in Frisco.
Christine Scourten
Services for Christine Scourten, 92, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Antioch Baptist Church. Christine was born Dec. 27, 1928, in San Augustine, and died Oct. 25, 2021, in Dallas. Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday at Sid Roberts Funeral Home. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery.
Jack Clayton Washmon Jr.
Jack Clayton Washmon, Jr., 76, of Milam, was born Dec. 11, 1944, in Houston, and died Oct. 23, 2021, in Lufkin. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
