Xlena Jones “Granny” Owens

Xlena Jones Owens “Granny”, 95, of Lufkin was born May 6, 1926, in Nogalus Prairie, Texas, the daughter of the late Alice (Barclay) and Lorenzo Dow (L. D.) Jones. She passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022 in a local hospice facility.
Mrs. Owens was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved her Lord, reading her Bible, supporting religious organization, the Jewish community and her family.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Peggy and Butch Bookholt of Porter; son and daughter-in-law, Lawrence and Debbie Owens of Lukin; granddaughter, Dwan Michelle Tooke and husband Chad of New Caney, Texas; grandson, Trenton Owens and wife, Bethany of Grapeland, Texas; granddaughter, Dayna Zbylot and husband Brian of Lufkin; great-grandchildren, Darian Tooke, Dillon Tooke, Morgan Tooke, Madelynn Zbylot, Reagan Zbylot, Bryson Zbylot, Stanton Zbylot, Aubrynn Zbylot, K’Leigh Owens and Caden Owens; and a number of other family members and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Owens was preceded in death by her husband, Tollie Lawrence Owens, Sr. in 1996; sisters, Stella Jones, Lella Alexander, Marie Nutt, Berta Jean McBride, Sue Matchett and Mary Jenkins; and brother, Lorenza Dale Jones.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Owens’ memory would be appreciated to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, TX 75904.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the nurses and staff of Hospice in the Pines for making our mom very comfortable and providing quality end of life care.
A memorial service for Mrs. Owens will be held at a later date.
