Funeral services for Orell C. “Bubba” Mann, 83, of Lufkin, will be held Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Rev. Ty Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at Fielders Cemetery.
Mr. Mann was born on May 4, 1939, in Lufkin, Texas, to the late Orell F. Mann and Rose Ella (Carroll) Mann, and died Saturday, September 10, 2022, in at his residence.
Mr. Mann was a loving and protective father and a devoted husband, taking care of his wife Irene through her illness. He loved to help people and never met a stranger. He enjoyed good conversation and a cup of coffee. He recently celebrated 26 years of sobriety. Hallelujah!. Mr. Mann was a hard worker all of his life. He served his country in the United States Navy. Mr. Mann then went on to become a paramedic, firefighter, and a police officer. Later, he opened his own paint contracting business. Mr. Mann volunteered at the Lufkin V.A. for 10 years and was awarded “Best Volunteer of the Year” for 3 years in a row. Mr. Mann was a great lover of nature. He spent many hours in the great outdoors enjoying God’s creation.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law. Melanie M. and Michael Holmes of Ft. Worth; daughter and son-in-law, Donna M. Whitwell and Larry G. Moore of Longview; grandson and daughter-in-law, Cliff and Shelby Scroggins of Houston; granddaughter, Alysha C. and Nathan Campa of Dallas; grandson, Jeremy M. Holmes of Ft. Worth; grandson and fiancé, Joshua C. Whitwell and Sophia of Longview; granddaughter, Elizabeth E. Whitwell of Longview; granddaughter and husband, Karis M. and Stephen Black of San Antonio; great grandson, Nathan “KeKe” Campa of Dallas; great grandson, Henry M. Whitwell of Longview; other daughter, Kelly Nichols of Beaumont; other son, Clifton Nichols of Las Vegas, NV; sister and brother-in-law, Susie M. and Sam Johnson of Lufkin; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 43 years, Betty Irene (Bailey) Mann; sister, Bobbie Mae Mann; brothers, C.B. Mann, Roland Mann, and Carroll Lee Russell; dearest sister, Dolores Wray (Oliver) Honeycutt; and son-in-law, Michael D. Whitwell.
Pallbearers will be Sam Johnson, Jr., Michael Holmes, Jeremy Holmes, Joshua Whitworth, and Larry Moore.
Honorary pallbearer will be Sam Johnson, Sr.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice in the Pines, especially to nurse Brandi and a special spiritual thank you to George.
