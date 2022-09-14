shafer square sept 2021

Funeral services for Orell C. “Bubba” Mann, 83, of Lufkin, will be held Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Rev. Ty Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at Fielders Cemetery.

Mr. Mann was born on May 4, 1939, in Lufkin, Texas, to the late Orell F. Mann and Rose Ella (Carroll) Mann, and died Saturday, September 10, 2022, in at his residence.