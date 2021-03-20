David Thomas
With the longing of a Ray Price song, David Thomas 70 left this earth without warning or concern on Friday, February 26, 2021. His greatest love in life was listening to the Night Life serenades of country music and wishing to be part of The Cherokee Cowboys.
David was born December 13, 1950 to Sybil Thomas Traylor and Vernon Thomas of Rocky Hill. David spent his childhood in country living, escaping long days with country music and John Wayne movies. He had a love of baseball, playing with the Huntington Red Devils, and could spend hours watching long games on TV. At 14, his first job was at Boot’s Groceries in Huntington where David developed a love to go to the grocery store to shop and socialize. It’s fitting he took up cooking as a hobby later in life. David was considered frugal unless you know of his expansive vinyl record collection and the hours he spent listening and singing country classics in his favorite rocking chair.
David accepted the Lord in the middle of his life. The seeds planted through Christ by his family. David was Baptized at Herty Baptist Church and is currently a member at Mt.Zion Baptist Church in Lufkin.
He would spend the bulk of his career, 37 years, as a US Postal worker. He could talk and gab, better than most, to anyone who walked up to his window. His booming laughter can still be heard in the lobby of the Lufkin Post Office. After retirement, David returned to grocery store work at Brookshire Brothers until full retirement.
David is survived by his wife, Cheryl Thomas. His son, Davy Thomas of Nacogdoches, and daughter, Davina and Jason Hendrix (spouse) of Leander, TX. His only grandson is Jackson Roe Hendrix of Leander, TX. Jackson knows his grandfather is with the Lord. The oldest of 3, he is survived by siblings Joan Elizabeth Thomas, and Ricky Thomas. He also leaves behind Cheryl’s family that includes children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
David was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Thomas, mother, Sybil Thomas Traylor and two brothers that passed at birth, all of Rocky Hill, TX.
David enjoyed time with family and friends and will be missed. With his sudden departure, Ray Price sang it best with Take Me as I Am: “You know I hate goodbyes, let’s not drag this out. I’ll see you around sometime. Go, don’t look back. Let the heartache pass.”
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 27 at 10:00 am at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Lufkin. 4303 FM 842, Lufkin, TX 75901.
