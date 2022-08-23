Ian Francis Foley, 85, formerly of Lufkin, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Round Rock, Tx. Services will be announced at a later date.

Ian was born on August 19, 1937 in Dalhousie, New Brunswick, Canada, to James and Marie-Louise Foley (Barriault). The family immigrated from Canada to Lufkin, Tx. in 1948. He was an exceptionally hard worker from an early age. Following a stint in the U.S. Marines Corp, he returned to Lufkin and worked at the Paper Mill. Later an unfortunate hunting accident prompted Ian to enroll at Stephen F. Austin where he obtained a degree in Accounting. After graduation, he began as career as a legislative assistant to State Representative Charlie Wilson, later as an aide to Lt. Governor Bob Bullock.