Funeral services for Wade Williams, 77, of Pollok, will be held Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor John Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Sand Flat Cemetery.
Mr. Williams was born March 14, 1944, in Lufkin, Texas, to Johnnie Williams and Bertie (Martin) Williams, and died Wednesday, January 19, 2022, in Lufkin.
Mr. Williams loved his family with all of his heart and loved to spoil them. He worked as a welder his entire life and was a very hard worker.
Mr. Williams is survived by his wife of 51 years, Charlotte Williams of Pollok; daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Eric Sanders of Angleton, TX; daughter, Shawn Williams of Kountze, TX; daughter, Michelle Lynn Williams of Saratoga, TX; son, Keith Posey of Porter, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Kelli and Scott Craig of Liberty, TX; daughter, Angel Walters and son-in-law Michael of Crosby, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Gerri and Tim Jones of Lufkin; 21 grandchildren and 1 on the way; numerous great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Betty and John Wayne Farrington of Nederland, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Donel and Clara Williams of Silsbee, TX; sister, Bobbie Gafford of Nederland, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Earl and Mary Ann Williams of Warren, TX; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Johnnie Williams, Jr., Leo Wayne Williams, and Roy Lee Williams; and granddaughter, Brittney Williams.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons Wade West, Scott West, Brady Martinez, Bradley Martinez, John Wayne Spencer, and Preston Posey.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin, prior to the funeral service.
