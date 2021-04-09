Joe David Wilroy
Memorial services for Joe David Wilroy, 81, of Huntington will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Huntington United Methodist Church with Reverend Martin Doran and Brother Ted Ivy officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Wilroy was born July 4, 1939 in Ozias Coummunity of Angelina County, Texas to the late Mary Opal (Hawkins) and Joe Wilroy, and died Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in a local hospice facility.
Mr. Wilroy was a Pipefitter for 30 years working for Abitibi, Consolidated, Southland, St. Regis, Champion, and Donohue Paper Mills. He was member of the Homer Masonic Lodge #254 A.F. & A.M. and Order of the Eastern Star #938. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, RV traveling, working in Yellowstone National Park and various state parks. More than anything he enjoyed loving on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mr. Wilroy was a member of Huntington United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Janice (Murray) Wilroy of Huntington; sons, Charles Benjamin “Ben” Wilroy and wife JoAnne (Gainer) of Huntington, Stacy Alan Wilroy and wife Trena (Halverson) of Park Hill, Oklahoma, Joe Thomas Wilroy and wife Brandi (Mixon) of Woodville; grandchildren, Erik Heath Wilroy, Zachary Tate Wilroy, Richard Todd Wilroy, Joe Dillon Wilroy, John Wesley Joseph Wilroy and wife Faith (Carter), Kendal Grace Wilroy; three great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Ronald Murray and wife June; stepsister, Patsy Angers and husband Tom; stepbrother, Kenneth Anderson and wife Pat; and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Elton Anderson; brothers of the heart, Robert Page and Ralph Nerren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904 or Huntington United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 890, Huntington, Texas 75949.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning prior to the service at the church.
Memories and condolences may be added‘ at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
