Funeral services for Joyce Jean Alexander, 94, of Hudson will be held Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Bryan Lipscomb officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Ms. Alexander was born February 6, 1927 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Solvie (Christie) and Claude Trevathan, and died Saturday, February 27, 2021 at The Joseph House.
Ms. Alexander was a lifelong resident of Hudson. She retired as the Credit Manager for Sears. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Jeanie Alexander of Tyler, Gary and Rochelle Alexander of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Le’Anne Alexander, Shay Alexander, Jon and Melissa Alexander, David and Carley Alexander, Abby Alexander, Jeremy McEntire, Rebekah McEntire; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Wood and Claudia Holland, both of Hudson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Pallbearers will be Don Martin, Ronnie Pavlic, Gary Stephenson, and Mark Ramsey.
Honorary pallbearers will be Marvin Best, Allen Lehr, Jerry Rudd, and Welton Parker.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Joseph House, P.O. Box 150554, Lufkin, Texas 75915 or Providence Baptist Church, 4423 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at The Joseph House and Affinity Hospice for their compassionate and loving care.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
