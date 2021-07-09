Ralph (Joe) Henderson

Services for Ralph (Joe) Henderson will be at noon Saturday at Pearland Christian Community Church in Pearland.

Travis Beall ‘Chaddy’ Lipscomb

Travis Beall “Chaddy” Lipscomb, 90, of Lufkin, was born Nov. 12, 1930, and died July 7, 2021, in Lufkin. Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.

Betty Mosley Russell

Services for Betty Mosley Russell, 88, of Magnolia, will be at 10 a.m. Monday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Fielder Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Monday. Mrs. Russell was born June 28, 1932, in Angelina County and died July 8, 2021, in Magnolia.